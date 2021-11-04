Pete Clements Releases Romantic Thriller THE LATITUDE

Author Pete Clements has announced the promotion of his romantic thriller, The Latitude. The book won Finalist Honoree, finishing in the top 10% of all fiction entries, in the 2020 Eric Hoffer Int'l awards.

The Latitude by Pete Clements is a timely new romance thriller novel that will captivate readers with compelling characters, ruthless airborne opioid smugglers, thrilling high seas boat chases, torrid romance and a killer Bahamian hurricane. The fast paced action goes from Palm Beaches' historic Breakers Hotel to secluded Florida citrus groves and ranch land, to a Gulf Stream crossing to the Bahama Bank and back. Fiction enthusiasts will be hooked on this finely tuned expertly crafted South Florida romance novel. Who wins? In The Latitude, you do.

The Latitude is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author



Pete Clements, University of Michigan, A.B. in English/Creative Writing, started as a TV Advertising copywriter, winning 23 national and international trade awards, including Cannes Film Festival, then writer/director in documentary, corporate and sports films. The 1964 Indie 500 Motor Car Race corporate documentary film, "The Eddie Sachs Story" for Marathon Oil Company, considered by the Indie 500 corporate directors "the definitive remark on the philosophy of motor car racing," was placed in the Indie 500 Museum, Speedway, Indiana. In 1970, a radical change, moved to Vero Beach, Florida, founded what became a successful retail marine business and wrote a local newspaper column and magazine articles. Growing up on the Great Lakes, Pete became an expert sailor, later held a USCG Ocean Master, Power and Sail license and was proud owner of the 42' ketch, "Pendancing", cruising the Atlantic Seaboard, Maine to the Bahamas. By the mid 1990's, he was a full time novelist. Pete's first novel won the Florida Space Coast Writers' Guild's 1996 Florida Writers' Conference, First Place for unpublished long fiction. His newly published debut locally-based novel The Latitude, is published by Black Rose Writing of Texas, and has been a continuous "Best Seller" at Vero Beach Book Center. This past May, The Latitude received Honoree Finalist recognitioin the 2020 Eric Hoffer In'l Literary Book Awards, finishing in the top 10 percent of all fiction entries. He continues to make his home in Vero Beach, Florida and is writing a new Florida-based thriller novel.