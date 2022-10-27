Paul Kyriazi Releases Print Edition Of His Book HOW TO LIVE THE JAMES BOND LIFESTYLE

Writer and director, Paul Kyriazi has released the print edition of his popular self-help ebook and course, How to Live the James Bond Lifestyle.

This is the original course taught by the author at The Learning Annex & SpyFest.

Available only on Kindle since 2015, the SPECTRE Edition of How to Live the James Bond Lifestyle has been changing lives since 1998. This SPECTRE edition has been expanded & updated with 40 extra pages of new information to empower all areas of your life.

Chapters include: Re-invent Yourself, Bond Symbols for Change, Your Base of Operations, Your Appearance, The Bond Personality, Bond and His Cash, Your Bond Car, Bond Girls, Resort Hotels, Bond on the Job, Casino Gambling, Your Mission, Upgrading Your Image, The Greatest Adventure, The Ultimate Secret of Women & much more.

The James Bond Lifestyle has 351 pages of techniques to upgrade all areas of your life, fast.

Book Information:

How to Live the James Bond Lifestyle

By Paul Kyriazi

Publisher: Ronin Books

Published: October 5, 2022

Genre: Success, Business, Dating, Self-Help, Money, Lifestyle, Travel

About the Author:



Paul Kyriazi is the writer/director of seven feature films including Forbidden Power (2018) now on Amazon Prime. He's directed 23 stars in his movies & full-cast audio-novels, including; Rod Taylor, Robert Culp, Adam West, Nancy Kwan, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris, Adam West & Frank Sinatra Jr.

