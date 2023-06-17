PM Perry Releases Middle Grade Fantasy MAYA MYSUN & THE WORLD THAT DOES NOT EXIST

Author PM Perry has announced the promotion of his middle-grade fantasy novel, Maya Mysun & The World That Does Not Exist.

In a world of dreams and darkness, Maya Mysun's quest for magic leads her on a perilous adventure she never imagined....

Maya Mysun is a dreamer; tormented by the vision of the wraith & the event she witnessed, something she cannot reveal to anyone not even her protective twin, Jack.

Their thirteenth birthday was supposed to be the best one yet but her troubles were just beginning. An unexplainable event forces the twins to flee their home in search for a mystical monk, the protector of the world that does not exist; the world of magic.

All her life Maya had dreamt of magic but it was not supposed to be like this. On a perilous night the twins are forced to race across London, desperately trying to stay one step ahead of something dark.

Along the way they meet a rebellious runaway with an agenda of his own, discover an underground castle & a mysterious monastery with a hidden history & powerful artifacts.

Maya is scared for there's panic in magical world but determined to unravel the event that forced her to leave home; she bravely ventures deeper into a world filled with unheard of mythical beasts & challenges age-old gatekeepers. But in doing so she comes in contact with an evil long thought to be destroyed.

Discover a world of ancient prophecies & experience the beginning of a rampant adventure with twists that keep on building.

About the Author:

PM Perry is an aspiring new author who lives and works in London, where he divides his time between writing, being an entrepreneur, and spending time with his family. Surprisingly he writes both fiction and non-fiction books. 'Maya Mysun & the World that does not Exist' is his first novel based on a children's magical adventure based in London.

Until recently, PM Perry, like so many of us was happy within his comfort zone working as successful Manager. It was then that an unexpected change shook him from the comfort zone and empowered him to author a book and tick off one of the items on his bucket list.

Writing has enabled him to discover many friends around the globe: all highly motivated and wise individuals and all chasing their dreams. Writing also has allowed him to come out of his shell and live life by undertaking new ventures - in other words chase his dreams. Chase your dreams, try the impossible and live a little.

Maya Mysun & The World That Does Not Exist is available for purchase on Amazon in print and ebook formats.