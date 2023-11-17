O.F. Cieri Releases New Horror/Speculative Fiction Novel BACKMASK

Join the psychedelic journey through time and conspiracy, where music is the key to unlocking the occult.

O.F. Cieri is pleased to announce the release of her new book, Backmask. With its unique blend of horror, speculative fiction, literary genius, and historical intrigue, this story will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about pop music.

Music. Mystery. Mind-bending.

Backmask is a journey through the 1960s, a time of music revolution and hidden agendas. Nicholas Hush, a visionary record producer, is determined to shape the future of pop music by merging occult imagery with emerging trends. With his secretary, Valerie Chill, working tirelessly to secure consultants and funding, their project takes an unexpected turn. What begins as a quest for the perfect album transforms into a web of conspiracy, brainwashing, and an occult massacre, all masterfully entwined with the lives of real figures like Joe Meek, Phil Spector, and Timothy Leary.

Prepare to embark on a mind-bending journey through the 1960s music scene, where history, conspiracy, and the supernatural collide. Get your copy today and join a psychedelic journey through time and conspiracy, where music is the key to unlocking the occult.

About the Author:
O.F. Cieri, a self-taught novelist and amateur historian based in New York City, has crafted a gripping tale that challenges perceptions of history and music. Her debut novel, Lord of Thundertown, published by Nine Star Press in 2020, marked the beginning of her literary journey. Cieri's unique perspective and fascination with historical fight scenes shine through in her writing.

To learn more about O.F. Cieri and her work, please visit her website at https://ofcieri.com.

Backmask is now available for purchase through a variety of retailers, including Ingram, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon. Don't miss your chance to delve into this mind-bending narrative that explores the hidden messages within pop music.
https://www.amazon.com/Backmask-F-Cieri-ebook/dp/B0C5KC13H1



