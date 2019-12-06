New Fully Authorized Visual History Book, Ministry: Prescripture is Out Now

Released today! The new fully authorized visual history book, Ministry: Prescripture, by author Aaron Tanner and published by Melodic Virtue is out now. The gorgeous book is in a limited-edition run of 2,000 copies and contains over 200 pages of rare and unseen photos, artwork and other ephemera that spans Ministry's entire career. Melodic Virtue raided Al Jourgensen's personal collection of behind-the-scenes artifacts and have supplemented those items with contributions from band members past and present along with visual artists, Brian Shanley and Paul Elledge.

Orders can be placed here: https://www.melodicvirtue.com/collections/ministry

Founded in 1981 by Al Jourgensen, Ministry has never stopped evolving. Jourgensen's constant experimentation and stylistic variation has morphed the band from its synth-pop origins to the industrial juggernaut of today, as explored in the book.

Ministry: Prescripture features an introduction by Jello Biafra and exclusive quotes from members of Smashing Pumpkins, ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, NWA, Ramones, Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Megadeth, AFI, Slayer, Jane's Addiction, Rammstein, The Flaming Lips, Devo, Butthole Surfers, Static-X, Anthrax, White Zombie, Death Grips, Bauhaus, Killing Joke, High on Fire, GWAR, Einstürzende Neubauten, Revolting Cocks, and many more, making it a great holiday gift for music lovers and Ministry fans.

Various packages available include copies autographed by Al Jourgensen and the author Aaron Tanner and a 7" of the studio version of "(Every Day Is) Halloween (Acoustic)" featuring Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction)!

Al Jourgensen also has an upcoming one-night-only appearance to celebrate the release of Ministry: Prescripture at Morgan's On Fulton in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, on Friday, December 13.

Tickets are free but attendees must register here:

Jourgensen will be signing books alongside author and designer Aaron Tanner. The event is open to the public and will begin at 6 pm. After the signing, there will be an afterparty with DJ Scary Lady Sarah spinning industrial, gothic and new wave tracks from 8pm to midnight.



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ministry-book-signing-with-al-jourgensen-and-aaron-tanner-tickets-77523066579

Born in 1981 in Chicago, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, Ministry was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the '80s. Ministry's output began with four 12" singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP With Sympathy in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did Ministry, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums Twitch (1986), The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1989). With the release of Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and The Way to Suck Eggs (1992), Ministry hit an all time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, Ministry has been nominated for a Grammy award six times. After an indefinite hiatus in 2013, Ministry's latest album, 2018's AmeriKKKant, continues to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. With the latest lineup featuring Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto on guitars, John Bechdel (Killing Joke) on keys, Derek Abrams on drums and the newly appointed Paul D'Amour (Tool) on bass, Ministry continues touring and recording in 2019 with new music and a few more surprises planned.

Website: www.ministryband.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/WeAreMinistry

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/WeAreMinistry

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/WeAreMinistry





