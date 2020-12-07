Nancy Oswald Promotes Holiday Children's Book RUBY'S CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Author Nancy Oswald has announced the promotion of her holiday children's book, Ruby's Christmas Gifts. It is a heartwarming Christmas story about a girl searching for her lost donkey on Christmas Eve.

It's Christmas time in 1896 Cripple Creek, Colorado, and Ruby May Oliver and her donkey, Maude, roam the streets in search of Maude's missing foal. Along the way, Ruby comes upon four people in need of gifts-gifts she discovers she can give. This gentle tale, with watercolor illustrations by Nate Jensen, is a great read-aloud or independent read for grades 2 thru 4. Readers who have enjoyed the antics of Ruby, her donkey, Maude, and cat named Trouble in the award-winning Ruby and Maude Adventures will enjoy the addition of Maude's foal, Willy in this heartwarming Christmas story.

The book is available for purchase directly from the publisher at https://www.filterpressbooks.com/product/RubysChristmasGifts/73, Amazon.com or directly from the author on her website at https://nancyoswald.com/shop-books/ols/products/rubys-christmas-gifts

Nancy Oswald is a native Coloradan who writes mostly Colorado-set historical fiction for young readers. She has also published non-fiction articles, a biography, and a humorous baseball, sibling rivalry, story. Oswald's books have won the Willa Literary Award, Spur Award, Evvy Award, CAL Award, and numerous finalist recognitions. Nancy enjoys researching, reading, gardening and helping on the family ranch where she lives with her husband, cows, dogs, cats, and one nearly human donkey who lives at home and on the pages of the Ruby and Maude Adventures. Ruby's Christmas Gifts was picked for a Mom's Choice Award

