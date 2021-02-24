NATURE UNPLUGGED Announces March 1 Book Launch

San Diego-based Nature Unplugged is a lifestyle brand inspiring wellness in the digital age. Experience Nature Unplugged: A Guide to Wellness in the Digital Age, launching March 1st, is a new book that will help you change the way you think about technology and digital media; explore how to use nature as an antidote to screen time overuse; nourish your body and relationships; build resilience and live in alignment with your values; and harness the power of play and creativity.

Experience Nature Unplugged is the creation of Sebastian Slovin and Sonya Mohamed, who are the co-founders of Nature Unplugged. Slovin and Mohamed focus their work on mental and physical wellbeing through healthy relationships with technology and connection with nature. Since 2012, they have worked with thousands of clients - families, working professionals, educators and students - through workshops, coaching, and retreats, to help them cultivate wellness in the digital age. In their newest book, Experience Nature Unplugged: A Guide to Wellness in the Digital Age, Slovin and Mohamed not only detail the problem - why we are so obsessed with our screens and devices - but more importantly, focus on how to find solutions that work.

Sebastian and Sonya understand that the problem is not technology. The challenge they are addressing is that as a society we have become overly connected to technology and disconnected from ourselves, each other, and the natural world. This imbalance impacts our physical and mental health in myriad ways. To name a few, we're seeing higher instances of sedentary lifestyles, hypertension, obesity, and a decrease in strength on the physical health side. On the mental health side, we're seeing an increase in attention disorders, isolation, anxiety, depression, and suicide.

Breaking free from the clutches of technology overuse isn't just a nice idea; it's something that is absolutely achievable. This book holds the same ideas, research, methods and tools that have consistently worked for Nature Unplugged clients, and they are now available to you. The framework for this book is the Experience Nature Unplugged (ENU) Method, a five-part process that the Nature Unplugged team created after countless interviews and conversations with researchers, parents, teachers, leadership experts, psychologists and physicians, as well as years of work in the field and refining their own best practices. This book is for anyone looking to navigate today's noisy digital world with more intention. It's a step-by-step journey toward wellness and balance in the digital age.

For more information about Nature Unplugged please visit www.natureunplugged.com.