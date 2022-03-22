Music Artist Kimberly Brewer Publishes Children's Book ALL BALLOONS GO TO HEAVEN

Kimberly Brewer, best known for her work as a singer and songwriter, has released her first children's book entitled, "All Balloons Go to Heaven." "All Balloons Go to Heaven," is written by Brewer, and beautifully illustrated by Sian Billings. The book is a story based on hope, wonderment and most importantly, love. "My motivation for writing "All Balloons Go to Heaven" was to give hope in a time that seems hopeless to a child after they've lost their balloon. It also gives hope to those who have family, friends, loved ones and fur babies in Heaven. The balloons that you see floating up into the clouds just may be delivering love to them!," states Brewer.

As a music artist, Brewer has toured with Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind and Fire and Julio Inglesias. Kimberly Brewer recently released her single, "No More Pain" featuring Maysa Leak, produced by Chris "Big Dog" Davis. Prior to this she recorded on several albums with Stevie Wonder to include the song, "If She Breaks Your Heart," a solo feature for his Motown soundtrack to director Spike Lee's "Jungle Fever." Brewer also performed an original Christmas duet written by Wonder entitled, "I Love You More," at the White House. Additional career highlights include recording with Vanessa Williams, Mary J. Blige, the late George Michael and many other known artists.

Singer and songwriter, Maysa Leak shared a relatable story from her childhood stating, "When I was a little girl our elementary school would have an annual fundraiser called 'Balloon Ascension." I vividly remember being so excited, and I would worry my family, asking them to buy as many balloons as possible because I wanted to win the grand prize for ticket sales. Yet, on the day of the event, when I saw hundreds of colorful balloons and was immersed in the excited screams of my classmates, an overwhelming sadness would come over me. "All Balloons Go to Heaven" is such a sweet, colorful and beautiful story that it gives me faith to know that balloons travel beyond this world to the safest and greatest place ever!"

"Creativity runs through this singer, songwriter and new author. This children's story represents innocence, hope, and most importantly of all, love," states one reader, Tami White.

The book's description, available on Amazon states,

"Where do balloons go when they float away? Sian's "Bombastic Balloon Traveler" themed birthday party went from amazing to awful in just a few short seconds. She accidentally let her one of a kind beautiful, pink crystal covered "Bombastic Balloon Traveler" birthday balloon, slip through her hands. She watched helplessly as her parents ran after the balloon to try to catch it for her, but as the wind began to blow, they stopped running and watched the balloon float away higher and higher into the sky. Sian began to cry as she realized that her balloon wouldn't be coming back to her. Later that night as her mother tucked her into bed, she wiped the tears from her eyes and asked her mother where balloons go when they float up into the sky. Her mother paused for a few seconds as she searched her mind for an answer for her, and replied, "All Balloons Go To Heaven," sweetheart.

"All Balloons Go to Heaven" is available in full-color on Kindle HERE! The book is 42 pages, and is recommended for children ages 6-9, yet, readers of all ages may very well be inspired by this book.