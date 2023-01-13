Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mitchell Sanders Releases New Book CLIMATE OF MONSTERS: FRIULIAN SON

Modern day Italian master swordsman and special forces expert team up to protect the world from mythical monsters.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Mitchell Sanders has released his new novel, Climate of Monsters: Friulian Son. This is the first book in the Climate of Monsters series. Book two Climate of Monsters: Breath of Fire is scheduled for release later in 2023.

Climate of Monster is a book of two incredible but unlikely heroes that intertwine to fight legendary mythical monsters and new creations that are rampant due to climate change. Our heroes include a young Italian master swordsman, and a dangerous Swedish woman who is both a special forces expert and medical doctor. Book 1: Friulian Son features incredible monsters that are larger than life: from biker werewolves, sea monsters, anthropomorphic squirrels, and a human hybrid cuttlefish (among many others).

About the Author:


Mitchell Sanders is just another ordinary individual. As a scientist and serial entrepreneur, in his spare time he enjoys reading and writing horror books. His inspirations come from his lovely wife and best friend, Elisabeth, and three children and three grandchildren, who encouraged him to write and finish his first book. Mitch spent a good portion of his life studying biomedical sciences and advanced wound care. He has a BA in biology from Boston University with a minor in Latin language and literature, and an MS in molecular biology and a PhD in biomedical sciences, both from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI). Mitch did two postdocs at the Whitehead Institute / MIT, a world-renowned nonprofit research institution dedicated to improving human health through basic biomedical research. Mitch is a worldwide expert in wound repair and regeneration. Mitch was formerly founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of a diagnostic company for sixteen years and is currently the chief scientific officer (CSO) of an international health-care tech enabled services firm. His biggest achievement is having three amazing kids (Jake, Mia, and Ben), three exceptional grandchildren (Emma, Corey, and Geo), and an endearing wife, Elisabeth.

