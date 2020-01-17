Michael Bienenstock Releases New Science Fiction Novel 'So Long Earth'

Author Michael Bienenstock has announced the release of his new science fiction novel, So Long Earth. Released January 15, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

2017. Dr. Thomas Burns, an environmental engineer, is listening to the President, talk about global warming. He and his colleagues quickly realize that Earth will no longer be able to sustain life in a few years. Environmental disasters all over the world are occurring at a quicker rate, and each one seems to be stronger than the previous one. As a result, Tom begins to develop and carry out his plans to build 4 spaceships for 1,000 people each to leave Earth and travel to a new galaxy to find a place to live. The Russians, Germans, and Australians all agree to build spaceships and join Tom in search of a new home somewhere in the Alpha Centauri Galaxy.

Over the next 20 years of planning Tom along with his wife, Sarah, determined but naïve son, Sam, his loyal second-in-command, Bob Jackson, and an amazing medical doctor, Dr. Sato, Tom must wrestle with inevitable questions. How are they going to sustain life for such a long journey? How can they travel fast enough? Will the Russians fully cooperate? How will they be able to successfully launch four huge spaceships at the same time? Most of all, will they be able to save humanity?

"My science-fiction debut gazes at pioneering efforts to save the future and potential of humanity, contemplating the promise and blunders of an ambitious quest to colonize beyond our galaxy when we face existential risks. While the book is fiction you will be amazed at some of the factual information about space travel and other issues," says author, Michael Bienenstock.





