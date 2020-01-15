Marilyn Brokaw Hall Releases New Sci-fi Suspense Book 'Lights Above Cass'

Author Marilyn Brokaw Hall has announced the release of her new sci-fi suspense novel, Lights Above Cass. Released by Xlibris on January 6, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Lucia a self-aware Quantum computer recovered from the Roswell crash was brought to a secret base. Time on Earth and the completion of her mission will soon collide. She awaits the final codes to return home.

While investigating alien abductions the CIA uncover some of America's ugliest social injustices. Several women return some meet their fate other ways. Rose a minister's daughter, Jacqueline a gay schoolteacher, Eve a deaf-mute farm girl, Molly a college student living on the edge and Rita an Army nurse are missing. To some this book may read as a parable, to others a premonition.

Lights Above Cass is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





