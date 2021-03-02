ML Uberti Releases New Sci-fi Romance SLEEPING NOVA

Author ML Uberti has announced the release of her new sci-fi romance, Sleeping Nova. This is the first book in her Galactic Breeding Program series.

Sold. When her father contracts her to the Galactic Breeding Program, Briar Perrault is forced to go to a planet in another galaxy to be mated with an alien she has never met, one who clearly is not excited about the prospect of a Human bride.

Axic Seven has spent his life serving his world's military, accomplished and proud, and believes Humans are a necessary evil -- perfect for procreation but otherwise weak and inane.

When Briar challenges those beliefs, Axic finds himself fascinated with her strength and humor. But will it be too late to win her heart by the time he realizes she is meant to be his happily ever after?

About the Author:

Starbucks aficionado, lover of throw blankets and betrayer of all things kale, ML Uberti is a Wayne State University graduate and Metro Detroit author with a predilection for oddities and happy endings. She is mom to three autistic kids, 2 ridiculously stupid dogs and wife of a teacher and musician who has endless patience for her impeccably bad taste in Netflix shows and murder documentaries. She is published on all platforms, specializing in stories of scifi, erotic and contemporary romance and hopes you enjoy her big, brooding alphas and resilient, quirky heroines.