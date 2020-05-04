Literati Press' elevated thoughts Book Launches with Ignition Arts' Film Premiere

Ignition Arts and Literati Press collaborate for a unique book launch of elevated thoughts: 100 shadormas from 9,000ft. by Kate Brennan and Corinne Prudente. elevated, premiering on Thursday, May 7 at 7PM is a short film adaptation of the book. The film will be available free to the public for one month from launch (www.ignitionarts.org/2020)

Originating from poems, then manifesting in images which inspired music to create embodied sound and movement performances, elevated is the result of a unique "yes and" journey. The book of poetry and illustrations is a collaboration between OCU Associate Professor of Voice & Acting, Kate Brennan, and undergraduate BFA student Corinne Prudente. Brennan wrote the poetry, then Prudente illustrated each poem. Brennan then wrote a musical score to accompany the book which is available for download. Now, Vocal Production classes at Oklahoma City University created sound and movement pieces based on the text and illustrations, and a Devising Ensemble took inspiration from their work to create the final digital experience.

The Devising Ensemble includes Kelsey Bray, Cadence Cloud, Sydney Epstein, Isabella Gonzalez, Grace Helton, Brianna Williams, Brayson Williams, and Austin Wyatt and is helmed by OCU Professor Gregory DeCandia. Additional performances by Vocal Production students Abby Ingram, Alexandra Eckelbarger, Amaya Perkins, Ashley Aquino, Avery Bruce, Casey Kassal. Cole Duffy, Deanna Cooper, Elizabeth Gibson, Emily Zimmerman, Ethan Gowin, Fabius Bascon, Grant Wilson, Julian Ibarra, Jackson West, Jordyn Pierson, Joey Derby, Karam Alkhatib, Karenna Mudd, Kayleigh Adams, Lauren Smith, Luke Riggs, Mack Kern, Madison Polozola, Madison Bailey, McKenna O'Meara, Meredith England, Mikel Kendrik, Oliver Kennedy, Olivia Story, Rebecca Jensen, Reid Saari, Sara Massoudi, Jo Muscarella, Sean Baisden, Shelby O'Brien, Sydnee Lasseigne, Tierra Matthews, Tyler Jones & Victoria Blackburn.

Though a live version of elevated was originally slated as part of Literati's Listening Room Series, a monthly event each 3rd Thursday that provides a platform for arts programming at The Paseo Plunge, the pandemic necessitated the move to an online platform. In a poignant turn, the original poems, written in isolation, now bring over 50 artists together while they themselves are in isolation. Join us for this uniquely collaborative unifying experience.

elevated is the first collaboration of Ignition Arts' 2020 Season. Ignition Arts is moving their 2020 season online and will be digitally deliberate in the development of new works.





