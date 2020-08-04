Lisann Valentin Offers New Book THE EVERYDAY ACTOR For Free On National Actors Day

Television actor Lisann Valentin gives back to her fellow thespians during the pandemic.

Television actor Lisann Valentin (The Blacklist, New Amsterdam) wanted to find a way to give back to her fellow thespians during the pandemic. So she wrote a book.

"Actors are storytellers. People turn to those stories in challenging times as a way to escape and to be inspired. With TV and film production starting up again, there's no better time for actors to refine their self-tape auditions by putting in a little bit of practice every day."

The Everyday Actor offers motivational and user-friendly tools to help young adult actors polish their on-camera performance.

A working actor herself, Lisann Valentin, provides an honest look into the heart of an actor and lays out the basics for performing in the frame. In these pages Valentin explains:

- how to use your eyes on-camera;

- the importance of moving with purpose; and

- how self-reflection can break down barriers.

"It is a privilege to provide a book that honors young adult actors emerging into the audition space by providing my book as a free resource as often as I can. We're here to lift each other up. If my small contribution helps just one person build their confidence on-camera, then this labor of love will truly have been worth it."

The Everyday Actor will be free on Amazon Kindle on National Actors Day, September 8, 2020, through September 10, 2020.

To learn more about Lisann Valentin or to subscribe to her newsletter, head over to LisannValentin.com

