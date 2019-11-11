Linda Smith Receives Literary Award For Debut Memoir 'Unwanted'

Author, public speaker, fundraising consultant and disability advocate, Linda Smith, has been honored as a Finalist in the 2019 Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Awards, for her debut memoir "Unwanted: How a Mother Learned to Turn Shame, Grief, and Fear into Purpose, Passion, and Empowerment."

Honored as a finalist in the outstanding first non-fiction and outstanding general non-fiction categories, "Unwanted" chronicles her life as a childhood abuse survivor and mother of a disabled son who became a fundraising icon and a relentless advocate for people with disabilities.

"I am honored to have been recognized by IAN as a finalist for my first book," said author Linda Smith. "I have always been told that I had a unique story, and it means the world to share my past and journey with my son Christopher to honor the legacy he has left behind."

Priced at $24.95 for hardcover, $14.99 for paperback, and $9.99 for eBook, "Unwanted" is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iBooks. All proceeds from Smith's book benefit The Christopher Smith Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting those within the professional caregiving field who care for vulnerable citizens living with profound disabilities.



A lifelong fundraiser, Linda Smith draws upon her professional and personal experience as a storyteller, writer, motivational speaker and disability advocate. Smith speaks with expertise on non-profit fundraising, community relations and event management. Since the birth of her son, Christopher, Smith has dedicated her life to be the voice of advocacy for people with disabilities. In March 2019, Smith became a published author with the release of her memoir "Unwanted." For more information on Linda Smith and "Unwanted," visit http://lindaslife.com/,





