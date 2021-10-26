Linda S. Browning Releases New Cozy Mystery IT OTTER BE A CRIME

Author Linda S. Browning has announced the release of her new cozy mystery, OTTER BE A CRIME. Leslie & Belinda are back solving a suspicious death involving yet another water-logged corpse.

For more than two years Leslie Barrett has been obsessed with solving the neighborhood mystery of Alice Farrow in Lake Manchester Townhomes. Daily multiple deliveries to Unit #7 generated more than one conspiracy theory. Leslie and her best friend, Belinda, along with Leslie's eight-pound dog, Riff-Raff, never dreamed the answer would require the discovery of yet another water-logged corpse.

About the Author:



Linda S. Browning worked for the State of Michigan, Dept. of Mental Health for twenty years. Relocating to Tennessee in 1989, her career continued in the Social Work profession. She is the author of Leslie & Belinda Mysteries and Parlor Game Mysteries. She is also the author of a stand alone book, Pickett House, which was awarded five stars by Reader's Favorite. She is a first and second place winner in a short story contest published in Mystery Times Ten 2013 and Mystery Times 2015. She resides in a retirement community in Middle Tennessee with her husband of forty (plus) years and a thirty (plus) year old Amazon parrot.