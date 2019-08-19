Kathy Weber Releases New Book Full Of Humor

Author Kathy Weber announces the release of her new book full of humor, There's Got to Be a Full Moon!: Humorous memoirs of a dog groomer.

Dotty Moran has owned and operated a dog grooming business for forty-six years. She's had enough laughs out of it to last her a lifetime. Discover the ups and downs of dog-grooming in There's Got To Be A Full Moon!

There's Got to Be a Full Moon!: Humorous memoirs of a dog groomer is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

There's Got to Be a Full Moon!

Humorous memoirs of a dog groomer

By Kathy Weber

Publisher: Page Publishing

Published: April 2019

ISBN: 978-1644244067

ASIN: B07QHDP67T

Pages: 172

Genre: Humor, Comedy

About the Author:

Some people believe, "Laughter is the best form of therapy." Author Kathy Weber happens to be one of them.

Everyone has had days when all they want to do is scream, "There's Got To Be A Full Moon!!!" Kathy, who has owned and operated a dog grooming business for 46 years, has had plenty of these days. She has seen a lot of crazy things and has had enough laughs to last her a lifetime. Kathy and Brad, her loving canine companion, have decided to let you in on some of their experiences.

Though Kathy is first and foremost a dog groomer, she has served in multiple capacities: Dog day care provider, veterinarian, professional dog breeder, expert on raising of puppies, authority on caring for older dogs, groomer of cats, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, ferrets and stuffed animals

In addition to all of this she's been known to perform miracles!

Contact:

Publisher's Author Page: http://www.pagepublishing.com/books/?book=theres-got-to-be-a-full-moon

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/humor-comedy-theres-got-to-be-a-full-moon/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QHDP67T

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/theres-got-to-be-a-full-moon-kathy-weber/1130787762?ean=2940161292921

https://books.apple.com/us/book/theres-got-to-be-a-full-moon/id1458746072

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781644244067

http://www.pagepublishing.com/books/?book=theres-got-to-be-a-full-moon





