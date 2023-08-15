Karen Massy Releases New Book - Sneaky Eats: Creative Ways To Hide Vegetables For Picky Eaters

The ultimate guide for parents seeking creative solutions to conquer the challenges of fussy eating.

Aug. 15, 2023

Tired of battling picky eaters at the dinner table? Look no further than Sneaky Eats: Creative Ways to Hide Vegetables for Picky Eaters by Karen Massy. This groundbreaking book, independently published on August 2, 2023 (ISBN: 9798854692618), is the ultimate guide for parents seeking creative solutions to conquer the challenges of fussy eating.

Embrace a transformative journey from mealtime battles to nutrient-rich victories with Sneaky Eats. This comprehensive guide plunges into the realm of picky eating, unraveling the causes and consequences of this common parenting struggle. Author Karen Massy taps into her expertise to explore the magic of hidden vegetables and their pivotal role in ensuring your child's nutritional needs are met.

Invisible Vegetables Unveiled: Discover the nutritional goldmine of hidden vegetables and their impact on your child's diet. Karen Massy's insights reveal how these secret ingredients can revolutionize mealtimes.

Delicious Hidden Vegetable Recipes: Bid farewell to food battles with a collection of mouthwatering recipes. Carrots, butternut squash, broccoli, zucchini, and pumpkin are ingeniously infused into delectable dishes that kids will adore.

Practical Tips for Healthy Eating: Unearth expert advice to nurture healthy eating habits in your children. Understand portion control and the importance of balanced nutrition tailored to your child's needs.

Effortless Incorporation: Even with a busy schedule, "Sneaky Eats" offers seamless solutions for effortlessly infusing nutritious food into your child's diet.

Nourishing Adventures: Embark on a 21-day journey brimming with strategies and activities to confront picky eating head-on. Karen Massy's creative ideas and expertise will transform mealtimes into delightful, nutrient-rich experiences.

Practical Transformation: Karen Massy's versatile expertise spans various fields, equipping readers with essential life skills. Through engaging writing, she empowers readers to navigate life's challenges and create organized, balanced lives.

Karen Massy is an acclaimed expert with a multifaceted range of expertise that spans home organization, parenting skills, gardening, science, and various how-to skills. With years of experience in each respective field, she has guided countless individuals in creating functional and clutter-free living spaces, navigating the challenges of middle school parenting, exploring the world of micro greens, perfecting lunch box preparations, and mastering the art of potty training. Through her books, Karen inspires and empowers readers to take control of their environment, acquire essential life skills, and lead more organized lives. With a down-to-earth approach and a passion for sharing her expertise, Karen has become a trusted authority in various fields. Her engaging writing style and comprehensive guidance equip readers with the tools they need to tackle any challenge and create balanced and organized lives.

Sneaky Eats is available for purchase on Amazon.



