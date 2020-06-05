K.L. Savage Releases New Book In 'The Ruthless Kings' Romance Series

Author K.L. Savage has announced the release of the third book in her Ruthless Kings MC romance series, Tool. Scheduled for release on June 19, 2020, the book is receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. Book one, Reaper (ISBN: 978-1952500008) was released in April 2020 and book two, Boomer (ISBN: 978-1952500022) was released in May 2020. There is also a prequel that was released in March 2020 entitled, Reaper's Rise (ISBN: 978-1952500015)

Being the VP of the Ruthless Kings has made me jaded and scarred, a savage bloodthirsty beast.

Grit, pain, blood, the three constants in my life.

Love?

I wouldn't burden anyone with loving me. I'm a hard man to love.

Until she walks through the garage doors, looking perfect in her little blue dress and high heels.

She's neat and clean and too damn good for me, but I'm determined to get her filthy.

Then Reaper reminds me of the debt I owe him, and the fine is costly-stay away from the woman whose voice is a song.

Because her father is the sheriff of Vegas, and he fing hates us.

Come to find out, the sheriff is a bit crooked, which unlocks a whole new set of rules in my playbook. And I have the right tools to break all of them.

Do I go against my Prez again for my little sparrow? Or do I let her fly away?

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You