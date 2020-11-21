Joseph Millson Releases New Theatre Memoir, WORK - AND OTHER FOUR LETTER WORDS

Like no other actor's memoir you've ever read before, this is the hilarious, behind-the-scenes, no- holds-barred account of Millson's first decade in the second oldest profession. Work is about the s that sticks to the walls of a career. Honest, poignant, truthful and spellbinding.

Publication date: 4th February 2021; Paperback

Integrated b&w illustrations; £8.99+ P&P

Pre-Orders: via josephmillson.com.

Joseph Millson has been a busy professional actor for over 25 years, having played leading roles at most of the major theatres in England including the National Theatre, the Royal Court and the RSC. He has appeared in West End musicals and has won several awards for his stage work. He has appeared in a dozen feature films including Angel Has Fallen and Casino Royale. His extensive television career has included regular leading roles in The Last Kingdom, Banished, 24, Holby City, Campus, The Sarah Jane Adventures and Peak Practice.

Joseph has taught in many of the leading drama schools in the UK; he is patron of the Actors Centre London, Associate of the Royal Shakespeare Company and a fellow of the Rose Bruford College.

