John A. Emery MD Releases Medical Memoir A SURGEON'S LIFE WITH BIPOLAR DISORDER

John A. Emery MD announces his medical memoir, A Surgeon's Life With Bipolar Disorder.

Dr. Emery presents a proactive memoir, which discusses pipolar disorder and how this disease affected his life before and after the diagnosis at age 39.

Dr. Emery has had many unique experiences including a childhood in West Virginia, exposure to the UCLA football program in the late 50's, UCSF Medical School, the Watts Riot of 1965, the Vietnam War and the Tet Offensive of 1998. He practiced Urology in Southern California for over 30 years.

He draws from these experiences to explain his experience with bipolar disorder and to describe many other medical conditions he has delt with.

The book has been described as a very good book to read for all those interested in bipolar disorder and see how one person dealt with this disease.

A Surgeon's Life With Bipolar Disorder is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

A Surgeon's Life With Bipolar Disorder

By John A. Emery MD

Publisher: Xlibris

Published: July 2018

ISBN: 978-1984510624 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1984510617 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1984510631 (ebook)

ASIN: B07FKDX63H

Pages: 272

Genre: Medical Education Memoir

About the Author:

Dr. Emery was born Niagaria Falls, NY, grew up in West Virginia, attended UCLA on a football and academic schlorship, attended UCSF medical school, was an intern during the 1965 Watts Riot and served as a doctor with the First Marine Air Wing during the Vietnam War. He practiced Urology in Southern California for over 30 years.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.doctorswithbipolardisorder.com/

Promo Page: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/medical-memoir-a-surgeons-life-with-bipolar-disorder/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/SurgeonS-Life-Bipolar-Disorder-ebook/dp/B07FKDX63H

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-surgeons-life-with-bipolar-disorder-john-a-emery-md/1129032457?ean=9781984510631

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/a-surgeon-s-life-with-bipolar-disorder

https://books.apple.com/us/book/a-surgeons-life-with-bipolar-disorder/id1411856317?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781984510624





