Jim Lester Promotes Is YA Coming Of Age Novel 'Shadow Games'

Danny McCall loves basketball more than anything in the world. So why would he risk his basketball scholarship, the love of his life and his entire future to fix the point spread in a series of college basketball games?

Set in the early 1990s, Shadow Games is an exciting page-turner, filled with fast-paced hoops action. A topical novel for readers of all ages.

Book Details:

Shadow Games

By Jim Lester

Published: June 2018

ISBN: 978-0692126158

ASIN: B07D3MCY23

Pages: 342

Genre: Young Adult, Coming of Age

About the Author:

Jim Lester lives in Denver, Colorado and is the author of three successful young adult novels: Fallout, The Great Pretender and Till the Rivers All Run Dry. He has a Ph.D in history and is the author of a non-fiction book entitled Hoop Crazy: College Basketball in the 1950s.

