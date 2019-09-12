Insight Editions Presents THE ART OF BORDERLANDS 3

With over 43 million copies sold worldwide, Gearbox Software's Borderlands franchise is one of the most iconic video game series of our time. This September marks the hotly anticipated release of the third installment in the series.

To commemorate the release, Insight Editions has teamed up with writer Chris Allcock, Gearbox's art director Scott Kester and the Borderlands art team to release THE ART OF BORDERLANDS 3 (Insight Editions; October 29, $45.00), which explores the creation and iconic design of Gearbox Software' award-winning, role-playing shooter.

Featuring hundreds of pieces of dynamic concept art, this book includes full-color images that illustrate how the Borderlands team brought the game's larger-than-life characters, expansive world, and diverse array of weapons to life.

This comprehensive collection of sketches, paintings, character studies, and more will let you experience the danger and distinctive beauty of Pandora and beyond like never before. Featuring exclusive interviews with the artists and developers who created this stunning universe, The Art of Borderlands is a must-have collector's item for every Vault Hunter.

Chris Allcock is a game designer and writer whose career began at Rare Ltd. in 2003. He has helped create a wide variety of acclaimed titles, including Kameo: Elements of Power, Kinect Sports, Rare Replay, and most recently Sea of Thieves. He currently lives in the English Midlands and is probably drinking tea.

Celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality, Insight Editions is a publisher of innovative books and collectibles that push the boundaries of creativity, design, and production. Through its acclaimed film, television, and gaming program, Insight strives to produce unique books and products that provide new ways to engage with fan-favorite characters and stories. Under this program, Insight has published books covering the worlds of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Destiny, Assassin's Creed, Halo, Diablo, World of Warcraft, and the Harry Potter films, among many others. Insight's award-winning art, photography, and sports titles celebrate the artistry and history of a wide range of subjects that include the Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, Johnny Cash, the San Francisco Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys. Other divisions include a line of deluxe stationery products, as well as a children's imprint, Insight Kids. For more information, visit www.insighteditions.com.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You