Insight Comics Announces 2020 FCBD Silver Offering MEAN GIRLS- SENIOR YEAR

This Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), Insight Comics is excited to announce the 2020 Silver Offering and an exclusive preview of an original comic sequel, Mean Girls: Senior Year, from writer Arianna Irwin (The Comet) with illustrations by Alba Cardona (Paradiso)!

The 2004 Mean Girls film swept the nation as an instant hit when it first premiered, quickly becoming a cult favorite. The movie soon yielded a national Mean Girls holiday on October 3rd and eventually became a Tony-nominated musical. But the story didn't end there-now Cady, Regina, and the rest of the gang are back and ready to take on senior year in this all-new comic that is so totally fetch!

After struggling to survive the wild events at Northshore High School the year before, Cady learned her lesson and is swearing off drama. It's all about good grades, SAT prep, and college applications from here on out-but the new transfer student Megan Moretti isn't about to let Cady stay focused. Megan is determined to rise to the top of the popularity food chain and become the newest Plastic. Cady, Regina, Gretchen, and Karen will have to band together and stop this queen bee wannabe from turning the school inside out all over again. Grab a first look at this brand new comic for Free Comic Book Day and look for the full-length story releasing in September 2020.

Free Comic Book Day, a single day in the first week of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores.

The Mean Girls: Senior Year Silver Offering is available at participating comic shops on May 2, 2020.





