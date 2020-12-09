Imagine Kids+Family, Imagine Documentaries and Rebel Girls Partner on Multi-Format Stories For Girls Around The World

Imagine Kids+Family and Imagine Documentaries has formed a multi-format partnership with Rebel Girls, the global entertainment brand best known for its best-selling book series Good Night Stories and its award-winning podcast of the same name. Together, Imagine and Rebel Girls will create original and historical content, feature films, and short and long-form scripted and unscripted television, that will tell the stories of pioneering women and girls who have and are changing the world.

Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber and Imagine Documentaries EVP Sara Bernstein will work with Rebel Girls CEO Jes Wolfe and Rebel Girls President of Entertainment Martha Adams.

The stories that celebrate the more than 300 extraordinary women spotlighted in the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls universe will serve as the inspiration for the content with a focus on Rebel Girls' key themes of creators, innovators, leaders, and champions.

To date Rebel Girls has sold more than 6.5 million copies Good Night Stories books in 49 languages across 85 countries; and now in its fourth season, The Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls podcast has 11 million downloads and has won multiple awards including the People's Choice Award in Education, Gold in the New York Radio Festival, and the 2020 Webby for best Kids and Family.

"The trailblazing attitude behind Rebel Girls, which celebrates girls taking control of their own stories, breaking norms, and creating their future, resonates with girls and boys now more than ever," said Stephanie Sperber, President of Imagine Kids+Family. "We are excited to work with Rebel Girls and build on what they started of celebrating pioneering women and girls, globally. With a focus on representation, we will create a dream team of diverse female writers, directors, actors, and crew to bring these extraordinary stories to wider audiences.

"Our mission at Rebel Girls is to not only inspire future generations of girls but to address the unequal representation in media that has contributed to lower confidence in girls", said Jes Wolfe, CEO of Rebel Girls."Imagine, known for their best-in-class storytelling, will be a phenomenal partner with Rebel Girls to be a force for good in addressing the long-standing gender inequities that are still prolific in kids television."

"We are excited to partner with Rebel Girls to create documentary series and films that will inspire the next generation of game changers and world shakers. To expand the reach of the stories of these iconic women into the world of non-fiction programming is a dream mission, as there's no better example of a literary property that's already ignited the spark of possibility in millions of young people globally," said Sara Bernstein, EVP of Imagine Documentaries.

Imagine Kids+Family was launched in January 2019 by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and is run by Sperber. Imagine Kids+Family recently released its first live-action series The Astronauts, with Nickelodeon, and formed a partnership James Patterson's kids division JIMMY Books, and Lion Forge Animation, the award winning studio behind the 2019 Academy Award-winning, culturally resonating short, Hair Love, directed by Matthew A Cherry. ImagineKids+Family also has an equity stake in The Tiny Chef Show and is in production on a new series with Nickelodeon, as well as a global consumer products program.