Henry Hack Releases New Mystery Thriller 'Absolution'

Author Henry Hack has announced the upcoming release of his new mystery/thriller, Absolution. The book is scheduled for release by Black Rose Writing on September 2, 2021.

A teenager, Joey "Noonz" Mastronunzio, is forced to participate in a home invasion in Queens leaving a young couple dead and their infant son an orphan.

Although he did not pull the trigger, he is determined to atone for his actions that night by joining the Marines Corps and then joining the seminary after his military service. The baby, Michael Simon, grows up to become an NYPD homicide lieutenant determined to locate and arrest the "guy who got away" from the scene of the murders. When Lieutenant Simon finally discovers the identity of the second perpetrator, he is shocked to learn he has known him most of his life.

What follows is an unlikely alliance between Simon and the Bishop of Brooklyn as they uncover the rampant pedophilia in the Church. Battling threats, intrigue, deception, and murder, the duo comes up against the highest echelons of power in the NYPD and the Church as both institutions desperately seek to keep their records of depravity and coverups from ever being released to the public.

Absolution will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

By Henry Hack

Publisher: ‎Black Rose Writing

Release Date: September 2, 2021

ISBN: 978-1684338436

ASIN: B09BLMP1M9

Pages: 299

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Henry Hack served for twenty-two years in the Nassau County, NY Police Department. He commanded the Scientific Investigation Bureau and was qualified as an expert witness in several forensic evidence areas. He also commanded the Eighth Patrol Precinct. Henry has published ten crime novels in two series. A lifelong New Yorker, he currently resides in North Carolina with his wife, Lorraine. Descriptions of his work can be found on his website, www.henryhack.com.

His novel, Forever Young, the fourth in the Danny Boyland series, won the Silver Falchion Award for the best police procedural in 2017. (Awarded at the 2018 Killer Nashville Writer's Conference.)