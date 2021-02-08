HOT VALLEY DAYS AND COCAINE NIGHTS To Conclude Epic 3 Part Saga In March 2021

Comic Book saga Hot Valley Days and Cocaine Nights will conclude its epic 3-part debut saga this March from Antarctic Press. Created by Comic Creator/Writer Matthew Spradlin (Indie Comic Bad Kids Go To Hell) and Producer/Writer Sean E. DeMott (Owner of Execution Style Entertainment and producer of Devil's Carnival, Crow's Blood), and based on a True Story, it tells the story of Janie, a 15-year-old street-wise product of absentee parents and a sexually predatory grandfather, who hitchhiked her way from Ohio to Los Angeles hoping to put her past behind her.

Janie found her way into Hollywood's 80's metal scene madness, selling cocaine at clubs on the Sunset Strip and the Valley to high powered rock stars, record executives, and the Hollywood Elite. Hot Valley Days and Cocaine Nights tells Janie's story as she parts ways with her Columbian connections and through flashbacks show what brought this small-town girl to LA and how she earned her big-city drug dealer status. Everywhere she went, Janie was once the life of the party. But now, powerful people in the entertainment business, the Feds, and even her own crew members have other plans for Janie before she leaves the business.

"This project is infused with the best parts of a strong female character-driven 'Grand Theft Auto' style game, while also bringing together the best aspects of great films like Boogie Nights and BLOW. We can't wait for readers to see how Janie's story concludes and for new people to discover the first two issues!'' Said co-creator and producer Sean E. DeMott

''Janie displays total courage and heart and you're rooting for her the whole time on this insane ride. We can't wait for people to discover her story!" said Creator and writer Matthew Spradlin

The first 2 issues released in late 2020 have become collectors' items with individual issues selling for large amounts in the secondary market. Don't miss out on the final issue this March!!