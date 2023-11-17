Greg Lindberg Unveils In New Book Personal Wellness Transformation And A Cutting-Edge Fasting Program That Reverses Aging

In "LIFELONG," Lindberg reveals his transformational wellness journey and unveils a cutting-edge fasting program that can aspire immense personal growth and rejuvenation.

Nov. 17, 2023

The time has come! Greg Lindberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and wellness advocate, publishes transformational anti-aging book titled "LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind" (ISBN: 979-8866425266; paper). The book is now available on Amazon worldwide.

In "LIFELONG," Lindberg reveals his transformational wellness journey and unveils a cutting-edge fasting program that can aspire immense personal growth and self-rejuvenation. Lindberg also explores the world of quantum biology, the cutting-edge science of anti-aging, the concept of hormesis and shares a comprehensive roadmap to successful leadership.

"I'm excited to finally share with the world my personal wellness journey and a fasting program that changed my life physically, mentally and emotionally," said Lindberg. "I have spent the last three years following a strict wellness program that improved my health, rejuvenated my body, turned my gray hair red again and reduced my skin wrinkles. I wanted to share this eureka moment with the world in hopes it inspires others."

Through a series of 15 chapters, Lindberg unravels the effects of fasting, feasting, high-intensity exercise, concentrated learning, community service, and his experience on overcoming adversity. By delving into the depths of scientific research, hermetic activities and self-growth, Lindberg uncovered the secrets of unlocking inner greatness and living a healthier, happier and longer life.

Through "LIFELONG," Lindberg hopes to inspire other people navigate their life challenges and help enhance their physical, mental and spiritual well-being. This groundbreaking book promises to be a beacon of hope for those seeking transformation and renewal in their personal and professional lives.

For more information on Lindberg's book, please visit: https://lifelonglabs.com/.

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms.



