Gitte Tamar Releases New Psychological Horror Novel BRAKE CHECK

BTW LLC has announced the release of their new horror novel, Brake Check. Set against the backdrop of 1972 North Carolina, this chilling tale combines elements of horror and psychological elements which promises readers an unforgettable journey into the depths of human darkness.

In the scorching heat of a North Carolina summer, Loretta's world is shattered when she discovers her partner Rut cheating with their next-door neighbor. As she goes into labor, she makes a vow that her son, Rich Richardson, will not follow in his father's footsteps. Instead, she dreams of him becoming a professional race car driver. But what unfolds is a twisted tale of ambition, betrayal, and the terrifying consequences of chasing fame and fortune.

As Rich navigates the treacherous world of racing, he finds himself entangled in a web of dark forces, where winning comes at a deadly price. Will he succumb to the sinister forces that threaten to consume him, or will he defy fate and emerge victorious?

Uncover the terrifying secrets that lie beneath the surface of success.

About the Author:

Gitte Tamar, a native of rural Oregon, has captivated readers with her dark and poetic storytelling. Through her narratives, she explores the harsh realities of contemporary society with themes such as peer pressure, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, and abuse. With Brake Check, Tamar invites readers to confront the darkness that lurks within us all.

To learn more about Gitte Tamar and her work, visit her website https://www.brigittetamar.com or connect with her on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Goodreads, and Bookbub.

Brake Check is now available for purchase on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Brake-Check-Gitte-Tamar-ebook/dp/B0CM5M42TH.