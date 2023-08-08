Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book In Time For The Halloween Season - THE LONELY GHOST

Don't miss the chance to add this heartwarming children's book to your fall and Halloween reading list!

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book In Time For The Halloween Season - THE LONELY GHOST

As the leaves begin to turn and the crisp autumn breeze fills the air, BTW LLC has announced the release of The Lonely Ghost, an endearing children's book by author Gitte Tamar.

Scheduled to hit the shelves on September 1, 2023, just in time for the fall and Halloween season, this enchanting picture book will captivate young hearts with its heartwarming message about friendship and acceptance.

In The Lonely Ghost, readers will embark on a delightful journey alongside a friendly ghost who learns a valuable lesson: being different doesn't matter when it comes to making friends. Gitte Tamar weaves a poetic and heartwarming narrative, taking children on a touching adventure that celebrates individuality and the power of understanding and kindness.

Brigitte, "Gitte," Tamar was born in a small rural Oregon town. Growing up, she was enthralled by scary tales featuring poetic tones and consistently gravitated towards writing darkened narratives. In the different storylines, Brigitte explores the harsh realities of social issues faced by today's generations. This includes the dark outcomes brought on by peer pressure, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, childhood trauma, and abuse. She feels it is essential to share narratives that refrain from sugarcoating the topics society tends to shy away from.

The Lonely Ghost (ISBN: 9781958201268) will be available on Amazon and other leading book retailers starting from September 1, 2023. Don't miss the chance to add this heartwarming children's book to your fall and Halloween reading list!



