Get a Free Book Every Day in December For 25 Days!
Can you read a book a day? Do you like free books? You are going to want to hop on over to Riveted by Simon Teen every day in December 2019!
Publisher Simon & Schuster is once again creating a reading advent calendar where it allows readers access to a full novel its YA division published in the current calendar year, with a new title offered each day.
The only catch? You have a day to read the featured title! Some titles are much longer than others, and there are several genres included, from contemporary to thrillers to sci-fi to fantasy.
The titles range from older best sellers such as SCYTHE by Neal Shusterman (Since they couldn't release the brand-new third and final book in the trilogy, THE TOLL, without confusing readers new to the series), to some of the year's most talked about YA releases such as SLAYER by Kiersten White, SORCERY OF THORNS by Margaret Rogerson, THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT SWEETIE by Sandhya Manon, and the soon to be Netflix series CURSED by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller. Broadway fans will be especially interested in the December 11th title SKY WITHOUT STARS by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell, a sci-fi retelling of Les Misérables.
Here is a full list of the featured titles and what day you'll be able to read each one: