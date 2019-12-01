Get a Free Book Every Day in December For 25 Days!

Can you read a book a day? Do you like free books? You are going to want to hop on over to Riveted by Simon Teen every day in December 2019!

Publisher Simon & Schuster is once again creating a reading advent calendar where it allows readers access to a full novel its YA division published in the current calendar year, with a new title offered each day.

The only catch? You have a day to read the featured title! Some titles are much longer than others, and there are several genres included, from contemporary to thrillers to sci-fi to fantasy.

The titles range from older best sellers such as SCYTHE by Neal Shusterman (Since they couldn't release the brand-new third and final book in the trilogy, THE TOLL, without confusing readers new to the series), to some of the year's most talked about YA releases such as SLAYER by Kiersten White, SORCERY OF THORNS by Margaret Rogerson, THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT SWEETIE by Sandhya Manon, and the soon to be Netflix series CURSED by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller. Broadway fans will be especially interested in the December 11th title SKY WITHOUT STARS by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell, a sci-fi retelling of Les Misérables.

Here is a full list of the featured titles and what day you'll be able to read each one:

December 1 - Crown of Feathers by Nicki Pau Preto

December 2 - All Eyes on Us by Kit Frick

December 3 - Serious Moonlight by Jenn Bennett

December 4 - The Cold Is in Her Bones by Peternelle van Arsdale

December 5 - Barely Missing Everything by Matt Mendez

December 6 - Something Like Gravity by Amber Smith

December 7 - Scythe by Neal Shusterman

December 8 - Slayer by Kiersten White

December 9 - There's Something About Sweetie by Sandhya Menon

December 10 - Brave Face by Shaun David Hutchinson

December 11 - Sky Without Stars by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell

December 12 - Love from A to Z by S.K. Ali

December 13 - Start Here by Trish Doller

December 14 - Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu

December 15 - Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi

December 16 - SLAY by Brittney Morris

December 17 - Songs from the Deep by Kelly Powell

December 18 - She's the Worst by Lauren Spieller

December 19 - Cursed by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller

December 20 - Girls with Sharp Sticks by Suzanne Young

December 21 - Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

December 22 - The Lady Rogue by Jenn Bennett

December 23 - Shatter the Sky by Rebecca Kim Wells

December 24 - Exile from Eden by Alexander Smith

December 25 - The Best Lies by Sarah Lyu





