Gary Dickson To Release A SPY WITH SCRUPLES

Readers fell in love along with young American student Scott Stoddard and high-society older woman Countess de Rovere in glamorous, '60s-era Europe in An Improbable Pairing. Now, Stoddard and the Countess are honeymooning in the South of France when their idyll is interrupted by war in A Spy With Scruples by Gary Dickson [March 3, 2020].

A notice from Scott's draft board sends him to Germany, much to the chagrin of his new wife the former French countess Desirée, who is already three months pregnant. Scott's remarkable scores on his military testing attract the attention of the CIA, and Scott reluctantly becomes part of their world of intrigue and deceit. How can he get back to the life that he and Desirée had envisioned? When all else fails, there's always blackmail.

A Spy with Scruples plunges readers into the complicated political world of Cold War Europe. From neutral Switzerland to the aristocratic salons of Paris to bombed-out Berlin, Scott ingratiates some and offends more. But he has a plan.

Gary Dickson is an inveterate traveler and a Francophile, sans merci. Educated in the United States and Switzerland in history, literature, and the classics, Gary lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Susie.

Connect with Dickson at GaryDickson.us, Facebook.com/GaryDicksonAuthor/, and Instagram.com/GaryDicksonAuthor.





