Gary Becks Releases New Book of Poetry Titled DISCOVERIES

Discoveries is a poetry collection that reveals many of the disturbing changes roiling America.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Peter Pan Flies In A New Direction With The Audio Book Release Of DRAMA PAN, The 12th Nick Photo 1 Peter Pan Flies In A New Direction With The Audio Book Release Of DRAMA PAN, The 12th Nicky And Noah Mystery Novel
VIDEO: Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreogra Photo 2 VIDEO: Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING Photo 3 Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING
Marketing Guru Jon Spoelstra to Release Fifth Book in OLD GUYS MURDER MYSTERY SERIES Photo 4 Marketing Guru Jon Spoelstra to Release Fifth Book in OLD GUYS MURDER MYSTERY SERIES

Gary Becks Releases New Book of Poetry Titled DISCOVERIES

Gary Becks Releases New Book of Poetry Titled DISCOVERIES

The new book, Discoveries, featuring poetry by Gary Beck is out now. 

Discoveries is a poetry collection that reveals many of the disturbing changes roiling America, from our assault on Nature to the crumbling structure of our democracy, as well as world events that don't exalt the human spirit.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 39 poetry collections, 14 novels, 4 short story collections, 2 collection of essays and 8 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.

Discoveries is a 101 page poetry book in paperback priced at $12.95. ISBN: 191569261X published by Purple Unicorn Media. For info or to request a review copy, c0ntact: info@purpleunicornmedia.com

https://www.amazon.com/Discoveries-Gary-Beck/dp/191569261X/



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Books

1
E.J. Martin Releases New Book FROM CHRISTIANITY TO THE OCCULT Photo
E.J. Martin Releases New Book FROM CHRISTIANITY TO THE OCCULT

Embark on a spellbinding journey through the mystical realms of religion, the paranormal, and the occult in 'From Christianity to The Occult' by E.J. Martin. This captivating book challenges boundaries and weaves a narrative that explores the intricate dance between shadows and light.

2
Neil Dagger Releases New Book – THE CHATGPT NINJA: Slipping Past AI Detectors Photo
Neil Dagger Releases New Book – THE CHATGPT NINJA: Slipping Past AI Detectors

Unlock the secrets to slipping past AI detectors with Neil Dagger's latest book, The ChatGPT Ninja: Slipping Past AI Detectors. This step-by-step guide equips readers with essential knowledge and practical strategies to excel in a world resistant to AI-driven solutions.

3
Author Amal Indi Shares The Path To True Happiness In HAPPINESS MOUNTAIN Photo
Author Amal Indi Shares The Path To True Happiness In HAPPINESS MOUNTAIN

Discover the path to true and lasting happiness with Amal Indi's groundbreaking book 'Happiness Mountain.'

4
Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING Photo
Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING

Tara Dublin, renowned political writer and former midday DJ on KNRK ('94/7 Alternative Portland'), is set to make her debut as a novelist with the release of 'The Sound of Settling.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You