Gary Becks Releases New Book of Poetry Titled DISCOVERIES

The new book, Discoveries, featuring poetry by Gary Beck is out now.

Discoveries is a poetry collection that reveals many of the disturbing changes roiling America, from our assault on Nature to the crumbling structure of our democracy, as well as world events that don't exalt the human spirit.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 39 poetry collections, 14 novels, 4 short story collections, 2 collection of essays and 8 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.

Discoveries is a 101 page poetry book in paperback priced at $12.95. ISBN: 191569261X published by Purple Unicorn Media. For info or to request a review copy, c0ntact: info@purpleunicornmedia.com

https://www.amazon.com/Discoveries-Gary-Beck/dp/191569261X/