Gary Beck's Poetry Book MOLECULAR DISTORTION Released

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gary Beck has released a new poetry book Molecular Distortion, which looks at the breaking down of function in a complex society, going through difficult sociological changes.

Molecular Distortion is a 114 page poetry book. In paperback for $13.99, Kindle $5.99, ISBN: 1952909317 Published by Winter Goose Publishing.

To purchase, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1952909317

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 42 poetry collections, 16 novels, 4 short story collections, 2 collection of essays and 8 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.

Comments