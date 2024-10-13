Gary Beck's Novel CALL TO VALOR Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Gary Beck's Call to Valor, Marine Major Sam Hanson refuses a presidential order to surrender his battalion to be butchered by ISIS when they overrun the Mid-East. He is reduced in rank and transferred to a company of Marines that provides security to the hospital complex in New York City where he becomes friends with Dr. Carver. A deadly terrorist attack kills Hanson's son and Carver's daughter. They make a plan to identify the terrorist cell and target a safe house in Brooklyn. There they discover nuclear material intended for a dirty bomb. When government agencies downplay the threat of more nuclear material, Hanson pledges to help the new President avoid a nuclear disaster.

Call to Valor is a 501-page novel, Hardcover $28.99, Paper $18.99, Kindle $5.99 ISBN:1964952336 Published by Paper Angel Press.

https://www.amazon.com/Call-Valor-Gary-Beck/dp/1964952336

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 42 poetry collections, 17 novels, 4 short story collections, 2 collection of essays and 8 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.

