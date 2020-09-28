Ev Bishop to Release New Holiday Romance CHRISTMAS DREAMS

The book is set to be released on October 22nd!

Author Ev Bishop has announced the release of her new holiday romance, Christmas Dreams. Scheduled for release on October 22, 2020 by Winding Path Books, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. This is book five in the Soul Sisters at Cedar Mountain Lodge romance series.

Random circumstances brought them together. Love made them family.

Chef Stevie Fox isn't just looking forward to a luxurious holiday celebrating her sister's Christmas wedding, she needs it. A difficult year has her brain bursting and her heart starving. A menu of late-night chats, lots of laughter, and tons of pampering with her beloved foster sisters and Maddie, the woman who made them a family fifteen years ago, promises the nourishment she craves.

But then her sister's fiancé calls off the wedding, and Stevie's dreams of a restorative vacation and a love story that actually works out go up in smoke. Heartbroken and simmering with anger on her sister's behalf, Stevie agrees with her family to stick to their holiday plans to show support.

Throwing oil on her fiery emotions, Stevie runs into her old high school flame and long-cooled feelings boil over. She's determined to put a lid on them, however. Jackson Bassett may be full of zest and passion, but she's been scalded too many times.

If you're a fan of small towns, heartwarming holiday romance stories, second chances, and furry dog friends, you'll fall in love with Stevie and her soul sisters in CHRISTMAS DREAMS, Book 5 of Soul Sisters at Cedar Mountain Lodge, from USA Today bestselling author Ev Bishop.

The entire Soul Sisters at Cedar Mountain Lodge series includes:

Christmas Sisters by Tess Thompson, Tammy L. Grace, Ev Bishop, Violet Howe, Judith Keim

Christmas Kisses by Judith Keim

Christmas Wishes by Tammy L. Grace

Christmas Hope by Violet Howe

Christmas Dreams by Ev Bishop

Christmas Rings by Tess Thompson

About the Author:

Ev Bishop is an award-winning, USA Today bestselling author, best known for her small-town contemporary romance series, River's Sigh B & B. Readers describe her books as "full of humor, love and wisdom," set in places "where breathtaking scenery and the magic of love are the best medicine for the soul."

When Ev's nose isn't in a book or her fingers aren't on her keyboard, you'll find her with her family and dogs or playing outside, usually at the lake or in an overgrown garden somewhere.

She loves any and all garden related talk and work, cooking (and eating!), and making all sorts of random things - especially out of upcycled or reclaimed items.

She hopes you love Stevie Fox in CHRISTMAS DREAMS as much as she does and that you'll catch up with her, Maddie, and the other three soul sisters, in the rest of the Soul Sisters at Cedar Mountain Lodge series.

