David B. Seaburn Releases New Contemporary Drama BROKEN PIECES OF GOD

Author David B. Seaburn has announced the release of his new contemporary drama, Broken Pieces of God, released by Black Rose Writing on September 23, 2021.

Crippling unemployment and a life-threatening illness push Eddy and Gayle toward life's dark edge where they hope a Statue of Jesus, the IRS, some magical thinking, and family ties will save the day.

Eddy, a supervisor for a cable company, loses his job. Gayle, a tax accountant, is recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Unemployment, failed chemotherapy, and no insurance bring them to life's precipice. Desperate, Eddy turns to a statue of Jesus, seeking a miracle, while Gayle dives deeper into a scheme she has been concocting for twenty-five years. The 'statue' responds, but in an unexpected and nearly catastrophic way.

In the meantime, their adult offspring, Rich and Sandy, grapple with the aftershock of a tragic incident that has shadowed their lives since high school. What will happen when their secret is revealed? At the eleventh hour, Gayle re-enters treatment. Will it be too late?

This is a story of resilience in the face of uncertainty, hope in the midst of darkness, and family ties strengthened by life's vicissitudes.

For more information about the book and author visit http://bookbuzz.net/contemporary-fiction-family-drama-broken-pieces-of-god-by-davd-b-seaburn/

About the Author:



Broken Pieces of God is David B. Seaburn's eighth novel. He was a Finalist for the National Indie Excellence Award in General Fiction (2011), placed second in the TAZ Awards for Fiction (2017), was short listed for the Somerset Award (2018), was an American Book Fest Finalist for "Best Book" in General Fiction (2019), and a Semi-Finalist in Literary, Contemporary and Satire Fiction for the Somerset Award (2019). Seaburn lives with his wife near Rochester, NY. They have two married daughters and four wonderful grandchildren.