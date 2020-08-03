Cyndi Friberg Releases New Sci-fi Romance SENTINEL

Author Cyndi Friberg has announced the release of her new sci-fi romance, Sentinel: Shadowborn Rebellion, Book 2. Book one, Slayer, was released in March 2020.

Determined to spend some time alone with the feisty human he wants as his mate, Salvo Xett invites Natalie Marino to Ghost City. He's afraid she will find the abject poverty shocking after the relative luxury of the other villages, but he must know her reaction before he claims her. Ghost City is his home. His mate must be able to see beyond the scorched ruins to the forgotten people desperately needing their help.

No sooner do Salvo and Natalie arrive in Ghost City than they are asked to rescue a kidnapped child. Their investigation takes them on an inadvertent tour through the seediest parts of town. Natalie is horrified yet filled with compassion and determination. Her intense attraction to Salvo might have brought her to Ghost City, but a burning need to help the "urbanites" convinces her to stay. Pleased by her reaction to the conflict, Salvo is even more convinced that he has found his soulmate and will stop at nothing to claim her as his own.

Sentinel is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Cyndi Friberg has written about rock stars, vampires, and cat shifters, but she's currently focused on outer space. Her stories are fun, fast-paced, and seriously hot. Her books have made the USA Today Top 100, and frequently appear on Amazon Best Seller lists. She is currently working on the Shadowborn Rebellion, a spin-off series set in the Outcasts universe.

