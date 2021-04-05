Cyndi Friberg Releases New Sci-fi Romance 'Lunar Uprising: Zorak'

Author Cyndi Friberg has announced the release of her new sci-fi romance, Lunar Uprising: Zorak. Released on March 18, 2021 by Anything-but-Ordinary Books, this is book one in the Lunar Uprising series.

When Cat's father is kidnapped by her alien boss she turns to Zorak, one of the mysterious lunar raiders "cultivated" by the aliens to protect Earth. Cat isn't sure she can trust Zorak, but she has nowhere else to turn. Lunar raiders are ruthless hybrids created for war, so why does Zorak make her feel safe? She has never been so intensely attracted to anyone before and has a hard time believing her feelings are real. They're surrounded by conflict and deceit, and Cat's father isn't the only one in danger. If they can't learn the truth about the aliens, the entire human race could be enslaved.

Lunar Uprising: Zorak is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Cyndi has written about rock stars, vampires, and cat shifters, but she's currently focused on outer space. Her stories are fun, fast-paced, and seriously hot. Her books have made the USA Today Top 100, and frequently land on Amazon Best Seller lists. She is currently working on the Lunar Uprising, an all new series set in the near future.