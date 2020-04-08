Comedian Stevie D. To Live Stream TRANS AM DIARIES Book Event

Nine years ago, Stevie Dupin (a.k.a. Stevie D.) found himself in a life-or-death struggle with prostate cancer, which, fortunately, he survived with the help of his doctors, the support of his family and his enduring sense of humor. In 2014, the Los Angeles-based comedian wrote his memoir, "The Trans Am Diaries: A Hillbilly's Road Trip from Stand Up Comedy to Cancer...and Back Again" (Headline Books, Inc.). Since then, the book has received critical acclaim for its humor and brutal honesty.

Now, Dupin plans to go "live" via Zoom on Facebook for a virtual book signing and Q&A from his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 9.

"Like almost everyone else, I'm stuck at home with nothing to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, except make dance videos with the kids," Dupin said. "My publisher, Headline Books, suggested a virtual book signing on Facebook. I'll read a few passages from my book and answer questions online. I promise it will be entertaining!"

Dupin, a self-described hillbilly hell-raiser from Owensboro, Kentucky, moved to Hollywood when he was in his early 20s, and started attracting attention as a stand-up comedian, performing at comedy clubs throughout Southern California and hosting red carpet events and other special programs. Then, at age 42, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a potentially fatal illness that is usually associated with older men.

"Dealing with cancer was the scariest time of my life," he said. "I knew if I was going to survive, I had to maintain a sense of humor. I decided to write 'The Trans Am Diaries' to help other people get through hard times, whether they are dealing with a serious illness or other struggles."

Not just a book about cancer, "The Trans Am Diaries" includes anecdotes from Dupin's childhood in Kentucky and subsequent life and career in Hollywood. Stories range from the time he was chased by Kentucky cops to golfing with Eddie Van Halen, opening for comedian Chris Rock and executive producing the successful DVD concert "Rockstars of Comedy" with Whitney Cummins and Steve Byrne.

"The Trans Am Diaries" received critical acclaim from many in show business. Actress Arleen Sorkin ("Days of Our Lives," "The New Batman Adventures") called the book "a must-have for anyone who is being tested." Troy Ladd of Hollywood Hot Rods described the book as "hilarious, entertaining, uplifting and inspirational." Academy Award-nominated producer Brian Oliver ("Black Swan," "Ides of March," etc.) and more, said, "This book rocks!"

More importantly, "The Trans Am Diaries" has received support from the health community, with Robert Hess, founder and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Awareness Project, calling it "a great book and one that all guys need to read when they turn 17."

Stevie D.'s "Zoom Into Books Presentation - Facebook Live!" will take place on Thursday, April 9, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. CT on the author's Facebook page at facebook.com/steviedrocks and on Headline Books' Facebook page at facebook.com/headlinebooksinc. Information about Stevie D. is available at StevieDRocks.com.





