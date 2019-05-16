Comedian RenÃ©e Santos Announces New York Comedy Tour Dates

Latina LGBTQ comic Renée Santos, who burst onto the stand up comedy scene on the Showtime Network's 'Pride Comedy Jam' series, is getting set to hit the stages of New York this summer starting May 20th!

After bringing her talents to the television screens on NBC's New Amsterdam, TNT's Murder in the First and Showtime's Californication,

Renée will be showcasing her comedy at:

May 20th: Isn't She Funny Comedy Show @ Pine Box Rock Shop

June 2nd: Womxn of Color Weekend (www.wocw.org)

June 12th-15th: 6th Borough Comedy Festival

June 28th: The Triad Theater

For full tour dates and ticket information, go to: http://www.reneesantos.com/.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You