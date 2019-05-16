Comedian RenÃ©e Santos Announces New York Comedy Tour Dates

May. 16, 2019  

Comedian RenÃ©e Santos Announces New York Comedy Tour Dates

Latina LGBTQ comic Renée Santos, who burst onto the stand up comedy scene on the Showtime Network's 'Pride Comedy Jam' series, is getting set to hit the stages of New York this summer starting May 20th!

After bringing her talents to the television screens on NBC's New Amsterdam, TNT's Murder in the First and Showtime's Californication,

Renée will be showcasing her comedy at:

May 20th: Isn't She Funny Comedy Show @ Pine Box Rock Shop

June 2nd: Womxn of Color Weekend (www.wocw.org)

June 12th-15th: 6th Borough Comedy Festival

June 28th: The Triad Theater

For full tour dates and ticket information, go to: http://www.reneesantos.com/.



Related Articles View More Books Stories



More Hot Stories For You

  • Amber Tamblyn and Credit Suisse Honored at Room to Read 2019 New York Gala; Performances by Wyclef Jean and DJ Switch Ghana
  • Comedian RenÃ©e Santos Announces New York Comedy Tour Dates
  • New Fiction Novel Follows Terry Miles As He Faces A Series Of Dangerous Twists And Turns To Clear His Name
  • Book Claims Trump, Authoritarianism, Capitalism Made Worse by Sex on the Wrong Brain
  • Most Admired Woman and Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Confirmed to Headline the 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans
  • Two New Books On Kentucky's Plant Life Available Now

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup