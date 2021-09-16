Colin Waitt Releases LET'S GET WEIRD: An Anthology Of 32 Short Plays & Sketches

Let's Get Weird by Colin Waitt (Art House Productions INKubator, The Pilot Program @ The Tank) is a beautifully crafted anthology that debuted at #1 in new releases in the performing arts and theater on Amazon! The book whisks readers from one genre to another with a deft and confident hand and features plays that are hilarious, charmingly bizarre and frequently touching. Waitt's writing highlights the absurdity of our everyday lives with setups including frat bros accidentally falling in love at the County Fair, siblings plotting to blow up their childhood home and a deranged hot dog eating contest. These plays are sure to surprise and delight and are perfect for performance and scene study (they can be licensed directly through the playwright).

The book features works that were finalists for Redbull Theater and Davenport Theatricals' short play contests, semifinalists for the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, adaptations taken from Waitt's serialized cult comedy From Cold Lake, and new material. It features an introduction by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Director of Off-Broadway's Puffs and Audible's History of the 3rd Robot War, founding member of Recent Cutbacks.) It was edited by Sarah Reynolds (Gamiotics) and features an incredible cover by Liz Mayer (Ditmars: The Animated Series).

Colin says: "I love the challenge of writing a short play - you're in, you're out...and there's no time to win an audience over. You have to grab their attention immediately because it'll be over before you know it. This book is a compilation of the favorite short plays I've written over the past ten years. My hope is that not only are they fun to read and perform, but that they will be a useful resource for university drama students, teachers and actors looking for showcase material!"

Let's Get Weird: An Anthology of 32 Short Plays & Sketches is available to purchase on Amazon for $14.99. It can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/rkjv67ax