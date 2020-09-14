Classic Holiday Movie Now Available For The First Time As A Gorgeous Picture Book

Relive the beloved holiday classic with this lavishly illustrated storybook the entire family can share.

Paramount Pictures' It's a Wonderful Life is one of the most beloved films in cinema history.

The film tells the heartwarming story of George Bailey and Clarence the guardian angel (second class), who shows George that his acts of compassion and kindness have changed his town of Bedford Falls for the better. The movie has long been a Christmastime favorite, enjoyed by generations of families.

It's a Wonderful Life: The Illustrated Holiday Classic retells the story of the 1946 classic film through original artwork, and allows readers to return to the town of Bedford Falls to watch George dream big, fall in love, and learn the important lesson, that "no man is a failure who has friends."

Favorite scenes like George and Mary's high school dance (that ends up in the pool,) Clarence rescuing George from the bridge, and neighbors coming together to help save the Building & Loan, are depicted in delightful illustrations in this handsome volume that is sure to become a new family holiday tradition.

It's a Wonderful Life: The Illustrated Holiday Classic

Adapted by Paul Ruditis | Illustrated by Sarah Conradsen

Insight Editions | October 27, 2020 | 11 × 9 in. | 40 pages

Juvenile Fiction

Hardcover | $18.95

ISBN: 978-1-68383-944-6

