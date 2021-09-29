Carina Alyce Releases New Romantic Suspense ROULETTE

Author Carina Alyce has announced the release of her new romantic suspense novel, Roulette: A Strong Woman Medical Romance. This is the fourth book in her MetroGen After Hours series.

His scorching kiss is the Las Vegas tornado that turned her life upside down and might make her believe in soulmates . . . if the sexual tension doesn't kill her first.

Nurse Kyra Washington lives for order. In the busy neonatal unit at MetroGen, order saves lives. The most chaos she ever tolerates is her football team's perpetual losing record. Yet somehow she agreed to meet another superfan in Vegas . . .

Dr. Ryan Yates thrives on the adrenaline of the ER. He's used to following his instincts for bold decisive decisions. From the second he meets Kyra, his ADHD brain tells to go all in because she's his football-loving soulmate.

Can he convince her he's the ONE before their sizzling attraction builds to a crescendo in a MetroGen supply closet?

WARNING: This sexy sports-fan Vegas romance should only be bought if you feel Grey's Anatomy and Chicago Fire needed an ADHD doctor who thinks he's your soulmate wandering around your house half-naked, refusing to kiss you until you admit he's the one!

About the Author:

The Author is a full-time triple board-certified physician who started writing dramatic medical romances after 20 years in the trenches of health care. She's done it all from candy striper (needed a wheelchair driver's license) to nursing home aid (mastered wheelchair driving) to hospital barber for neurosurgery (they rated her skills as subpar.). She promises she never had sex in a call room - the mattresses are not comfortable - or had a fistfight with a patient - though she did work as a fight doc at the Octagon. Her stories are sexy, snarky, and real with all the romance and drama of the lives of our first responders.

She writes the MetroGeneral Downtown series that tackles the personal and professional challenges facing our front-line providers. Her stories have the drama of Grey's Anatomy, the comedy of Scrubs, the sexiness of Outlander, and the medical details of Forensic Files. They feature fast, witty dialogue, strong women with goals, and quirky ensemble casts because the hospital is full of smart weirdos who are willing to save your life.

When not working or writing, she is a brown belt in judo, an avid reader, and an attending surgeon in stuffed animal veterinary medicine for her six kids. (No one trusts her husband's medical skills because he's just a lawyer.) You can follow her at carinaalyce.com