Bridal & Formal by Sira D' Pion Presenting Designed for the Spotlight Fashion Showcase Grand Opening Celebration

Hispanic Bridal Fashion Designer Sira D' Pion.Grand Opening CelebrationAward winning designer based in Florida, Sira D' Pion proudly announces the celebration for the expansion of her bridal atelier at the Orlando Fashion Square Mall, presenting her latest collection of bridal gowns & red carpet prom gowns.After many years in the fashion industry, the launching of her petite bridal collection brings about a new era in bridal fashion for all Florida Brides. Sira will be presenting a collection made for our climate with out compromising style, beauty and romance.All her gowns are made in the State of Florida offering one to one personal service.Designed For The Spotlight Fashion Showcase CelebrationSunday April 28th at the Orlando Fashion Square Mall 3:00 pm - 6:00 pmMarketing partnership opportunities are available.For more registration: designedforthespotlight.eventbrite.com or email at siradpionbridal@gmail.com