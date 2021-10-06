Blanca De La Rosa Releases New Professional Development Book - A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO YOUR CAREER

Blanca De La Rosa has announced the release of her new book, A Holistic Approach to Your Career.

The informal education of navigating the work environment happens on the job by trial and error. In "A Holistic Approach to Your Career", the author shares the hard-earned wisdom and experience of a forty-one-year professional career-detailing attributes, skills, and action steps which she considers essential to career success and better positioning yourself for that next career move.

You will discover how to navigate the work environment, manage a bad manager, deal with career failure, develop a career road map, assess the journey of your career, the importance of self-empowerment and what it means to take a holistic approach to your career with uplifting and inspiring advice. The book incorporates personal stories and strategies for overcoming adversity in the workplace, recommended for those that need guidance and advice on how to advance their careers and move on after career failure or dealing with a bad, ineffective manager.

"A Holistic Approach to Your Career" is an invaluable tool, recommended for recent graduates and new employees that lack direction and need guidance in navigating their work environment, providing guidance that they may not have gotten during their formal education.

In this resourceful book, the author is refreshingly transparent about her own mistakes, encouraging others to learn from them by offering a fresh approach to climbing the corporate ladder combining practical, commonsense advice with inner wisdom and providing strategies to increase the chances of success in the workplace.

A Holistic Approach to Your Career is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Blanca De La Rosa was born in the Dominican Republic. She grew up in the Projects of the upper west side of Manhattan in New York, during the time before the Hispanic population developed the supportive Latino community which exists today. Although she struggled without support in her cultural and linguistic transition, De La Rosa was able to graduate from Pace University with a Bachelor's Degree in International Business Management and to establish a successful 34-year career rising through the ranks of Mobil/ExxonMobil Oil Corporation.

During her career, she held numerous positions both domestic and international in nature with increasing responsibility. These assignments took her around the United States, Europe, Central / South America, and Nigeria.

De La Rosa retired from ExxonMobil after 34 years of service. As a Business Development Manager and President of the company's Employee Resource Group she often represented her company as lead presenter at the Regional and National Scholarship Awards hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. In addition, she represented her company as host, keynote speaker, and panelist of various events with organizations supported by the company's charity foundation. After all her time in the industry, she says her most rewarding role was serving as mentor to the young employees in her company - guiding them through the corporate maze.

I've often wondered what my life would have been like if we had not immigrated to the United States. When I visit this beautiful yet impoverished island of the Dominican Republic and see the need and want in the eyes of some of the people, I think, "That could have been me." So, I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for everything that I have been able to obtain and accomplish