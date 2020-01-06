Ben Miles To Narrate Hilary Mantel's The Wolf Hall Trilogy

Hilary Mantel has selected acclaimed actor Ben Miles to narrate the audiobooks for the entire Wolf Hall trilogy, revealing that she worked closely with him on the final book.

The new, unabridged audio adaptation of The Mirror & the Light, the third book in the Man Booker Prize-winning trilogy, which charts the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell, will be released on March 10, 2020 by Macmillan Audio, coinciding with the hardcover release from Henry Holt & Co. The release will be closely followed by new recordings of Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.

"Having played Thomas Cromwell on stage in Stratford-upon-Avon, in the West End, and on Broadway, Ben understands the main character from the inside," says Mantel. "His insights from the rehearsal room helped shape the story. He is familiar with how all the characters grow, from first page to last. His voice is as close as can be to the voice that's in my head as I write."

Miles remarks, "It is always a thrill to visit the world created by Hilary and walk alongside Thomas Cromwell, but it is a particular delight to revisit Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies as narrator of these wonderful stories for the audiobook versions. Reading aloud The Mirror & the Light to complete the trilogy is such a rare privilege: It is a monumental final act, and to be a part of its genesis and future life is nothing short of an honor."

Mary Beth Roche, president and publisher of Macmillan Audio, says, "We are delighted to publish the long-awaited conclusion to Hilary Mantel's critically acclaimed Wolf Hall trilogy, The Mirror & the Light. In celebration of this literary event, we are thrilled to announce all new recordings by Ben Miles, which provide a single narrative voice for the trilogy. These new productions will fully immerse listeners in Hilary Mantel's glorious writing and bring them even closer to some of the monumental characters in English history."

Miles has also starred as Peter Townsend in The Crown and most recently on Broadway in The Lehman Trilogy. This is his first audiobook.

The Mirror & the Light

Written by Hilary Mantel

Read by Ben Miles

Imprint: Macmillan Audio

On-Sale: March 10, 2020

CD ISBN: 9781427289513

Price: $49.99

Digital Audio ISBN: 9781427289520

Price: $32.99

Hardcover ISBN: 9780805096606

Price: $30.00

Imprint: Henry Holt & Co.

Wolf Hall

Written by Hilary Mantel

Read by Ben Miles

Imprint: Macmillan Audio

Digital Audio ISBN: 9781250774033

Price: $44.99

Trade Paperback ISBN:

9780312429980

Price: $18.00

Imprint: Picador

Bring Up the Bodies

Written by Hilary Mantel

Read by Ben Miles

Imprint: Macmillan Audio

Digital Audio ISBN: 9781250774026

Price: $32.99

Trade Paperback ISBN:

9781250024176

Price: $18.00

Imprint: Picador





