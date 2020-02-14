BWW Review: CRAZY CUPID LOVE by Amanda Heger (Grab it FREE for a Limited Time!)

Happy Valentine's Day! To celebrate, this year BroadwayWorld's gift to you, for a limited time, is a free e-book -- Download CRAZY CUPID LOVE from the e-book retailer of your choice for FREE and indulge in some fun romance this holiday weekend!

Amazon | B&N | Apple | Kobo

In a world where Cupids have been exposed and are frequently hired to make love matches, Eliza Herman feels extremely unlucky. She has more magic than any other Cupid, but she's a huge klutz and can't wield it. She was born on the most auspicious of all days, Valentine's Day, but doesn't believe in True Love with a Capital L. And to top it all off, she's unlucky. Her father just had a heart attack and the family business is in trouble, so Eliza has to get a provisional license to become a Cupid...which means asking Jake Sanders to be her mentor. Jake Sanders, her childhood best friend, her first crush, and now, the guy she accidentally enchanted into infatuation... The more time the two spend together prepping for Eliza's upcoming exam, the harder Eliza finds herself falling. What will she do when the enchantment wears off and Jake goes back to just wanting to be her friend?

CRAZY CUPID LOVE takes everything we know about the cute little cherub with a penchant for arrows and fleshes out a world. There are Descendants of other Greek deities as well, such as Furies and Muses and Nereids. It's hard to tell just how many Descendants there are in the world, because the list is top secret. Only Cupids have revealed themselves to humans, and they are bound by many rules and regulations. The beginning of each chapter even begins with a short segment from the Rules regulating Cupids, which adds an extra layer to the novel.

Despite its outward appearance, CRAZY CUPID LOVE isn't a straight-up romance, either. There's also a mystery at play in the second half right when readers think everything is wrapping up, exciting them and bringing in a second plot line to the narrative. But the romance is still there as well, and this is one fun rom-com full of matchmaking and star-crossed love. Eliza and Jake have always had a crush on one another, but never acknowledged it. Now, reunited as adults, it all comes to a head when Eliza accidentally enchants Jake head over heels for her. She thinks he is completely enchanted, and couldn't possibly like her for real, whereas Jake is trying to convince her that he has felt this way even before the enchantment. These two can easily break one another's hearts, but if they take a chance and leap, they might just find that the perfect match has always been right there in front of them, no enchantment required.

The book also has a lot of humor. Eliza is constantly in over her head and thinking creatively to figure out how to work her charms and make her matches. She accidentally enchants an elderly man who used to be her neighbor, and perhaps even enchants...a pet pig? There are also a lot of comedic moments when it comes to Eliza's car, a barely functional orange Mustang named Ron Weasley that often dies in the middle of the road or randomly plays a few bars from a stuck love song CD whenever it feels the mood. And of course, it wouldn't be a rom-com without a few good run-ins with a hunky male love interest as well!

If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day Read, you can't go wrong with CRAZY CUPID LOVE, which is just what the doctor required as holiday reading! Another book in the Let's Get Mythical series is in the works entitled KISS ME CUPID, due out later this year. No details have been released about whether it is a sequel or a companion novel, but it's already on our list for Valentine's Day 2021!

CRAZY CUPID LOVE by Amanda Heger was published on January 29, 2019 from Sourcebooks Casablanca and is available wherever books are sold.

ABOUT CRAZY CUPID LOVE:

Have you fallen deeply in love,

But get nervous approaching your dove?

Don't be stupid;

Hire a Cupid!

'Cause sometimes love needs a shove.

Eliza Herman (a.k.a. The World's Worst Cupid) has spent her entire life carefully avoiding her calling as a Descendant of Eros. After all, happily-ever-afters are nothing but a myth. But when a family crisis requires her to fill in at the local Cupid-for-hire shop, Eliza finds herself enchanting couples under the watchful eye of her assigned mentor, Jake Sanders...the one man she could never get out of her head.

Before long, Eliza is rethinking her stance on romance-until things start going terribly wrong with her enchantments. Now Eliza and Jake must fight to unravel a conspiracy that could destroy thousands of relationships, including their own...and spell the end of Love itself.

No pressure, right?





Related Articles View More Books Stories