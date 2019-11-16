BWW Previews: EPOCA: THE TREE OF ECROF by Kobe Bryant and Claire Ivy

Looking for a great gift idea this holiday season for the sports lover in your life? Or even the fantasy lover who may not necessarily read books revolving around sports, but loves worlds full of kingdoms and magic and heroes who can save everyone from evil?

You'll want to check out this week's brand new release EPOCA: THE TREE OF ECROF, the first in a new series created by basketball legend Kobe Bryant and co-written by Ivy Claire. This is the third series to release this year from Bryant's new publishing company Granity Studios, and all three series blend sports and fantasy -- and they are all SO gorgeous in person!

Each book is packaged in a way that stands apart from others on the shelf. THE WIZENARD SERIES: TRAINING CAMP, centered around basketball, and LEGACY AND THE QUEEN, revolving around tennis, both have velvety covers, stained pages, and gorgeous illustrated endpapers. LEGACY'S endpapers even turn into a design when fanned backwards. EPOCA has a smooth cover and gradient pages. As you read the book and cycle through the emotions of the main characters, the pages of the book change colors, which results in a gorgeous ombre when fanned backwards:

The books combine fantasy and sports in a new way. There aren't enough novels centered around sports -- and especially not in fantasy! Bryant is breaking new ground and giving kids, teens, and even adults something so new and different.