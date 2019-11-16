BWW Previews: EPOCA: THE TREE OF ECROF by Kobe Bryant and Claire Ivy

BWW Previews: EPOCA: THE TREE OF ECROF by Kobe Bryant and Claire IvyLooking for a great gift idea this holiday season for the sports lover in your life? Or even the fantasy lover who may not necessarily read books revolving around sports, but loves worlds full of kingdoms and magic and heroes who can save everyone from evil?

You'll want to check out this week's brand new release EPOCA: THE TREE OF ECROF, the first in a new series created by basketball legend Kobe Bryant and co-written by Ivy Claire. This is the third series to release this year from Bryant's new publishing company Granity Studios, and all three series blend sports and fantasy -- and they are all SO gorgeous in person!

BWW Previews: EPOCA: THE TREE OF ECROF by Kobe Bryant and Claire IvyEach book is packaged in a way that stands apart from others on the shelf. THE WIZENARD SERIES: TRAINING CAMP, centered around basketball, and LEGACY AND THE QUEEN, revolving around tennis, both have velvety covers, stained pages, and gorgeous illustrated endpapers. LEGACY'S endpapers even turn into a design when fanned backwards. EPOCA has a smooth cover and gradient pages. As you read the book and cycle through the emotions of the main characters, the pages of the book change colors, which results in a gorgeous ombre when fanned backwards:

BWW Previews: EPOCA: THE TREE OF ECROF by Kobe Bryant and Claire IvyThe books combine fantasy and sports in a new way. There aren't enough novels centered around sports -- and especially not in fantasy! Bryant is breaking new ground and giving kids, teens, and even adults something so new and different.

All three series take place in one world, though they are each, at least at the moment, self-contained. Later on, the series will become interconnected and form a larger picture. This will make readers want to read all of the books, even if they're not necessarily fans of the sport. And with all the magical twists and turns, it will also appeal to readers who don't necessarily read novels revolving around athletics.

Put these books on your radar now that the gift-giving season has begun -- and three people will win copies of EPOCA that they can keep or give away during the holidays!

