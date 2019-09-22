BWW News: Best Selling Author V.E. Schwab's THE ARCHIVED Being Developed as CW TV Series, Led by JANE THE VIRGIN Showrunner

The CW is on the hunt for its next big hit. It's most successful series, the long-running Supernatural, ends its fifteen year run this season. Another favorite, Jane the Virgin, just ended this past season. What will fill The CW's need for another supernatural series and put the team from Jane the Virgin back to work? Developing a ghost-hunting TV series based on the books by Victoria "V.E." Schwab. The treatment is centered around a family of ghost hunters, with the main character in training to become the next "Chosen One," only to discover that upon her father's untimely demise, her sister is bestowed with the powers, not herself.

Here's the FASCINATING thing about this project: if you read the pitch, you'll notice it doesn't follow Wes and Mackenzie. They will definitely cameo, but it's the library of the dead Liz and her team are focusing on, with a new set of Keepers. - Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) September 17, 2019

THE ARCHIVED was one of the first series to be published by Schwab, who has gone on to hit the New York Times Best Seller's List with multiple other books. THE ARCHIVED had fallen out of print with its third book never being published, but was recently dusted off by Disney Hyperion and re-released into HE DARK VAULT, a bind-up that included both novels and a post-series novella. Its release inspired renewed fan fervor for a final novel to truly wrap-up the series, and this week's breaking news about the books being developed for television has renewed that wish once more.

Jane the Virgin's showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and writer Liz Sczudlo will executive produce this new series through Sutton St. Productions and CBS Television Studios. The series has a ways to go before being greenlit, but it is well on the way to having a pilot ready in time for pilot season and, if picked up, may come as early as the 2020-2021 season.

ABOUT THE ARCHIVED:

Imagine a place where the dead rest on shelves like books.



Each body has a story to tell, a life seen in pictures only Librarians can read. The dead are called Histories, and the vast realm in which they rest is the Archive.



Da first brought Mackenzie Bishop here four years ago, when she was twelve years old, frightened but determined to prove herself. Now Da is dead, and Mac has grown into what he once was: a ruthless Keeper, tasked with stopping often violent Histories from waking up and getting out. Because of her job, she lies to the people she loves, and she knows fear for what it is: a useful tool for staying alive.



Being a Keeper isn't just dangerous-it's a constant reminder of those Mac has lost, Da's death was hard enough, but now that her little brother is gone too, Mac starts to wonder about the boundary between living and dying, sleeping and waking. In the Archive, the dead must never be disturbed. And yet, someone is deliberately altering Histories, erasing essential chapters. Unless Mac can piece together what remains, the Archive itself may crumble and fall.



In this haunting, richly imagined novel, Victoria Schwab reveals the thin lines between past and present, love and pain, trust and deceit, unbearable loss and hard-won redemption.





Related Articles View More Books Stories